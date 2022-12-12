'He Can Get 100 Tons, But the Demand Has Changed': Ex-Pak Captain Says Kohli's Centuries 'Doesn't Matter'

Virat Kohli ended the drought of ODI centuries on Saturday, notching his ton no. 44 in the format after more than 3 years. The milestone was achieved during the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram which put him ahead of former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on the list of most hundreds in international cricket. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar stands atop with 100 tons while Kohli stands second with 72 after his heroics in the third ODI. Ponting, who ended his illustrious career with 71 international centuries, is posted at the third position.

While India is looking at Virat’s century with all sorts of positivity, the fans and experts want the former India captain to break or at least match the colossal record of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli is five centuries shy of Sachin’s 49 ODI tons and 28 behind in terms of international hundreds.

But former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif feels that it won’t matter if Kohli couldn’t reach the feat of 100 hundreds. What matters the most is India winning an ICC title which has not happened in the last 9 years.

“It is not the time to count the number of centuries. It doesn’t matter. They need to win a title. It has been years since India won a trophy. Whether Kohli scores 100 centuries or 200, it doesn’t matter, what matters to Indian cricket and the fans is a title," Latif said in his latest YouTube video.

“If you look financially, IPL and Indian cricket are far ahead, but now there is pressure from the fans and the media they want a title. Kohli can score 100 centuries if he wants, but the demand has changed. The Asia Cup is gone, and so is Champions Trophy, the 2019 World Cup, and the last two T20 World Cups. 100 centuries has its own place, but India and the Indian cricket board need to win a title," he added.

India’s triumph at the 2013 Champions Trophy was their last ICC trophy. Since then, they have made it to the knock-out stages on four occasions but couldn’t succeed.

