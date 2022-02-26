'He Can Knock Someone Over Early': Zaheer Khan Identifies Major Challenge for India in Dharamsala

India and Sri Lanka are set to lock horns in the 2nd T20I on Saturday in Dharamsala. The hosts exhibited an all-round performance in the previous encounter in Lucknow. A couple of fifties from Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer helped the men in blue set a 200-run target for the visitors. In reply, Sri Lanka were restricted to 137 to 6 and India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Ahead of the next encounter on Saturday, veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has said he would like to see Iyer getting another opportunity. Speaking with Cricbuzz, the former said, “I would love to see Shreyas Iyer get another opportunity. He has been batting very well so I can see him doing well in Dharamshala."

Meanwhile, former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan said that he would like to see Sri Lanka spinner Dushmantha Chameera and India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan do well in the 2nd T20I in Dharamsala.

“Dharamshala is known for those kinds of conditions as well. If there is no grass then we will see a run feast but if there is, and (Dushmantha) Chameera comes into a good rhythm, he can knock someone over early. That is something Sri Lanka would want. With India, everyone seems to be in such good touch, you would want to see Ishan Kishan continue that form," he said.

