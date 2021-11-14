‘He Can Put the Game Out of Your Reach in a Big Hurry’: Ian Chappell Picks Australia’s Match-Winner for Finals

After showcasing some astonishing performances in semi-finals, Australia and New Zealand are set to lock horns with each other in the grand finale of T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday in Dubai. Once again, all eyes will be on David Warner who eventually found his batting mojo back in the later half of the tournament.

After a wobbly start, Warner smashed a couple of half-centuries in the Super 12 round. He missed out on another fifty by 1 run during the chase of 177 against Pakistan in the knockouts but the way he delivered with the bat was truly commendable. And now, he is 67 runs away from surpassing Babar Azam’s tally of 303 to top the run-scorer’s chart.

Ahead of the finals, in which both teams will root for a maiden T20 world title, former captain Ian Chappell has backed the left-hander, stating that Warner highlights Australia’s batting strength.

“Warner and Australia’s batting, I think, is the big thing. If Warner gets going, he can put the game out of your reach in a big hurry. They’ve got pretty strong batting," Chappell told Wide World of Sports.

“New Zealand probably rely more on their bowling, so I’d say Australia’s batting is the key. That’s the thing with T20 cricket. One or two bad overs (can lose the game), or one or two good overs can win you the game," he added.

The former captain also commented on Steve Smith’s struggle in the tournament. Chappell believes Smith fits in perfectly as a floater for the team.

“If he [Steve Smith] is not a valuable player in the game, there’s something wrong with the game. That would be my answer. He’s a very good player. If the game can’t find a spot for him then there’s something wrong with the game. They seem to send him in early if they lose a wicket early to stabilise things, and if they get going, he slides down the order," he concluded.

