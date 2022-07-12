Virat Kohli’s poor run in international cricket has undoubtedly become the biggest talking point. Former cricketers have been expressing their views about the Indian batter on public platforms which are further leading to counter-reactions from others.

Recently, former India captain Kapil Dev opined if a bowler like Ravichandran Ashwin could be dropped from the Tests, then Kohli could also face the same fate. Kapil’s statement came after Deepak Hooda lost his spot in the second T20I as Kohli returned to the mix after being rested for the Southampton fixture.

Hooda has been in great nick lately. He scored his maiden international hundred in the shortest format against Ireland last month and then scored a quick-fire 33 against England in the first T20I while batting at no. 3. However, he lost his spot for the remaining two fixtures to make way for Kohli.

Meanwhile, former India selector Sarandeep Singh disagreed with Kapil’s statement and said Kohli is the kind of batter who can win India a world cup single-handedly.

“What are the selectors doing to understand where is his batting going wrong? He shouldn’t be dropped. Everybody knows his capabilities and his potential. He can single-handedly win you World Cups," Singh told Times Now.

The former Indian cricketer further questioned the decision of resting Kohli for the West Indies ODI series in February, earlier this year.

“Why is he being given rest then? What is this illogical way of selecting players? He plays one series then rest and then he plays another series. Make him play if he is not performing, that’s the only way for him to come back to form," he added.

Several media reports have claimed that Kohli is likely to be ruled out of the first ODI against England in London on Tuesday. The former Indian skipper has sustained a groin injury and didn’t even take the team bus from Nottingham to London due to a stopover to get a medical check-up done to assess his condition.

The extent of Kohli’s niggle is still not known, but the Indian team management wouldn’t mind giving the 33-year-old veteran a break so that he is available for the next two games at Lord’s (July 14) and Manchester (July 17).

