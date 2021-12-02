‘He Controls the Team. Nobody Can Doubt His Skills’: CSK CEO Explains Importance of MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday retained the likes of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and an overseas player in all-rounder Moeen Ali. Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, the team will enter in the mega auction and look to rebuild the squad to defend the title in the upcoming season.

There were several names missing from CSK’s list of retained players and Faf du Plessis was one of them. The former South African captain had a wonderful season this year as he finished IPL 2021 as the second highest run-scorer of the tournament, scoring 633 runs in 16 matches. He has been a consistent performer for his side and his release was bit surprising for many.

However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has spoken about getting Du Plessis back at the auctions. In a video posted by the franchise on social media, he said,

“We look forward to getting them back. For example, Faf has been a team man who has taken us to the finals of two important seasons. It will be our endeavor to go and try for him. But it’s not in our hands.

“We wish them all the very best wherever they are. We look forward to having a very good 2022."

The CSK CEO further mentioned the importance of having Dhoni in the side. Viswanathan said Dhoni ‘controls the team’ and has remained the mainstay for the Super Kings.

“Thala has been the mainstay of CSK. He has been a captain who has delivered for us. He gets the best out of the team every time he plays. As far as we are concerned, Thala plays a major role because he controls the team, and the team is benefitted by his experience. Nobody can doubt his skills as a captain," said Viswanathan.

He also spoke about the chances of having a full-capacity MA Chidambaram Stadium in the 15th edition of the tournament.

“Chennai has been a very lucky ground for us, we had a good home advantage. That is because of the support we get from the CSK fans who throng to the stadium. I hope that this year, we get the entire MA Chidambaram Stadium for our use," said the CSK CEO.

