Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps India’s make-or-break player in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 which kicks off on October 16. His form will be very crucial for India’s success and that was on display when he took on Western Australian bowlers on a fast pitch like Perth. He ended up scoring a fine fifty and helped India get to a respectable 158 runs on the board.

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Astonishing Six During Practice Match Against Western Australia

That’s why former cricketers are already hailing him; some of them like former South Africa bowler Dale Steyn has already tipped him as someone ‘who could be Ab de Villiers of India’ in the near future. Steyn said SKY likes to use the pace of the ball, conditions in Australia are tailor made for his strengths.

“He’s the kind of player that likes to use the pace of the ball. He likes to get in behind the square. In places like Perth, Melbourne, all of these grounds, there is a little bit of extra pace on it. So, you can use the pace, you can hit on fine leg, behind and all along the carpet. And he’s also really good when standing still and getting off the back foot. So, he’s an all-round player, and it’s in Australia, where the wickets are so good, they are batter friendly," he told Star Sports.

Unlike many other players, Suryakumar Yadav has the ability to play 360 degrees which means more scoring opportunities. Steyn seconded this thought.

“You can also get away when a bowler tries to bowl full, you can place the ball left and you can use the pace of the ball really well, given some room. So, he is a wonderful 360 degree player, and reminds me of AB de Villiers. He could be India’s version of AB de Villiers and with the red hot form that he’s in right now, he’s a player to definitely watch out for this World Cup."

Suryakumar Yadav continued his good form as the Indian team had a fine outing against Western Australia Cricket Association XI, beating the hosts by 13 runs in its first practice game ahead of the T20 World Cup on Monday.

The Indian team, which has been training at the WACA for the past three days, wanted to get used to the pace and bounce of the track as the visitors scored 158 for six in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, WACA XI managed only 145 in their 20 overs.

But it was Suryakumar, whose 35-ball 52 was the highlight of the Indian innings as a few hundred fans enjoyed his free-flowing strokeplay.

He hit three fours and as many sixes during his knock and not for once did the pace and bounce of the track looked like troubling the world No. 2 ranked T20I batter.

