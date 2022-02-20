'He Could Have Played One More Game': Sunil Gavaskar Surprised Virat Kohli Has Been Rested For Sri Lanka T20Is

Virat Kohli looked in good nick during the second T20I against West Indies on Friday where his half-century set the base for India’s match-winning total at the Eden Gardens. However, in a surprising decision, Kohli asked for a break and left the team’s bio-bubble next morning (Saturday) meaning he will miss the final contest of the series.

Chairman of BCCI selectors Chetan Sharma has confirmed the former captain won’t be part of the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka either.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his surprise at the turn of events reasoning Kohli, who was struggling with his form, had just started looking more fluent especially his knock on Friday gave a signal he’s back to his best.

“I was surprised because we were discussing about his form of late and then he played a wonderful knock in the last game. It was simply brilliant, those lofted shots over the infield. There were no risks involved in playing shots shots, showed he was in good form," Gavaskar told India Today.

With seven fours and a six, Kohli scored 52 off 41 as India made 186/5 in 20 overs after being put in to bat first. Gavaskar said Kohli could have at least played the third T20I before resting as that would have put him in a better position for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka beginning March 4.

“For batters, the thing is when you are in good touch it is better to continue playing as long as possible. Because we have often seen that in one single innings, if a batter scored 40 runs briskly, then gets stuck at the non-striker’s end for 1 or 2 overs and then when he returns to bat, he tends to lose that fluency," Gavaskar said.

“Now that Kohli’s fluency has returned with that knock in Kolkata, he has been rested that surprised me. He could have played one more game. For cricket it would been better as it would gear him up for the Test series," he added

