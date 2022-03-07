'He Did it Better Than Anyone': Michael Clarke Remembers Close Friend Shane Warne

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke opened up on the demise of legendary spinner Shane Warne and said that it’s going to take some time for him to get over the loss of a close friend. Warne passed away on Friday due to a suspected heart attack as he was found unresponsive at a luxury resort in Koh Samui, Thailand. Warne was a senior in the Australian team during Clarke’s initial days of cricket as the duo shared a great bond both on and off the field.

Remembering his close friend, Clarke said the one should take one thing out from his legacy that is to celebrate life which Warne did.

‘He celebrated the journey,’ he told the KIIS Kyle and Jackie O radio show. ‘That’s something I need to recognise more: you have to celebrate the good times.

‘Warnie did that on the field - the way he played - and off the field - the way he celebrated life. He did it better than anyone and if we can take one thing from his legacy, it’s to celebrate life.’

According to Daily Mail, the 2015 World Cup-winning captain received the saddening news through his publicity agent on a phone late at night.

Clarke said that it’s hard for him to believe that his close friend has passed away and it will take him time to get over the loss.

‘To be honest, I recognise someone close to me has passed, but I don’t think I still comprehend it’s one of my best friends,’ Clarke said on Monday.

‘It’s going to take a bit of time. It’s certainly still surreal. Because it happened so quickly, it’s so hard to believe, you know?’

Warne played 145 Tests in total over a 15-year career, taking 708 wickets, and was also an effective lower-order batsman, with the highest Test score of 99.

Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Saturday said Australians were “bewildered" by a “sad and sudden loss" of Warne, and announced the cricketing hero would receive a state funeral.

