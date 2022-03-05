'He Doctored, Tampered Screenshots of My WhatsApp Chats': Journalist Responds to Wriddhiman Saha's Claims

Renowned sports journalist Boria Majumdar on Saturday alleged that wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha ‘deliberately fabricated’ and ‘doctored’ the screenshots of his WhatsApp messages. These claims certainly unfolded the mystery that whom did the Indian cricketer receive the messages from.

Boria took to Twitter and posted an 8 minute 36 seconds-long video in which he explained how the cricketer blurred a few part of the text message he had sent asking for an interview. The veteran journalist also claimed that Wriddhiman tried to erase the date and presented a manipulated version of the conversation in public.

In his post, Boria requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India for a fair hearing, adding that his lawyers are serving Wriddhiman a defamation notice.

“There are always two sides to a story. @Wriddhipops has doctored, tampered screenshots of my WhatsApp chats which have damaged my reputation and credibility. I have requested the @BCCI for a fair hearing. My lawyers are serving @Wriddhipops a defamation notice. Let truth prevail," the journalis tweeted.

Boria’s post comes hours after Saha met the three-member committee formed by the BCCI to investigate the matter. After the meeting, the cricketer spoke with media personnel and said he has shared all the necessary details on the entire episode with the administrators.

Last month, Saha tweeted a screenshot of messages from a journalist, after his exclusion from the Indian squad for the 2-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The matter escalated after former cricketers backed the 37-year-old on social media.

“I have told the committee everything I know. All the details I have shared with them. I can’t tell you much right now. BCCI has asked me not to talk anything outside…about the meeting as they will answer all your queries," Saha told reporters.

