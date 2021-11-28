‘He Doesn't Feel Tentative’: NZ Legend Explains Why Rahane Should be Dropped for 2nd Test

Ajinkya Rahane is once again under the spotlight following a couple of unimpressive outings with the bat in hand against New Zealand. The stand-in skipper is leading the team brilliantly in the ongoing Kanpur Test but failed to impress as a batsman, once again. He managed the scores of 35 and 4 in both innings, prompting questions on his dipping form off late.

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori spoke about Rahane’s struggle and opined that the right-hand batter should be dropped for the second Test in Mumbai, that begins from December 3, so that he gets time to overcome his lean patch.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Vettori said while Rahane didn’t look tentative when batting, he was still getting out cheaply, which would weigh on his mind sooner or later.

“He (Rahane) looks like he wants to be aggressive; he doesn’t feel tentative while he is batting. But still he is getting out, and ostensibly that starts to weigh on a batsman’s mind. I think, being dropped and have the ability to come back can then reset a lot of things for someone, particularly as a batsman," Vettori told ESPN Cricinfo.

“As you go into a Test match with pressure on your shoulders, then it can weigh on your mind. So, in a lot of ways if they (selectors) leave him out of the next Test, I don’t think it is a death knell for his career. I think it is just a one Test match dropping… because it just resets everything, gives him a chance to go back and do a little bit of work," he added.

Rahane has come into this series with some pressure around his performance and he, along with another senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara, haven’t done their prospects any good with their performance in Green Park.

