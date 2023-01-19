'He Had Enough Time to Score a Double Century': Shubman Gill's Father Unhappy With His Ton Against Sri Lanka, Reveals Gurkeerat Mann

Shubman Gill became only the fifth Indian player in the history of ODI cricket to smash a double century against New Zealand in the first ODI at Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 19.

Gill smashed 208 runs in 149 balls, including 19 boundaries and 9 sixes, three of which came back-to-back as the youngster brought up his double ton.

He helped India reach a fightworthy total of 349 runs and even though New Zealand came very close, the Kiwis fell short by 12 runs as the home side took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Gill had scored a century in his previous outing as well, as he helped India beat Sri Lanka by 3-0, however, the youngster’s father was unhappy that his son didn’t go on and get a double century in the last match itself.

Gurkeerat Mann, who was at Shubman’s house on Sunday for the series finale against Sri Lanka recalls the opener’s father felt he should’ve converted his century into a double ton.

“You see how he is getting out, even after he scored a century, he had enough time to score a double century. He will not get these starts all the time. When will he learn?" Gurkeerat revealed in a conversation with The Indian Express.

Shubman’s father Lakhwinder is an ardent cricket fan, and when the 23-year-old smashed 91 runs at Gabba, his dad was rueing the chance of a missed century.

Gill sr had similar feelings as his son notched his first century in India at Thiruvananthapuram.

“Lakhwinder paaji always had high expectations from Shubman. We all had, right from his childhood days. It is good to see him finally converting his starts and I hope Lakhwinder paaji will be pleased today," Mann stated.

Gurkeerat added that Gill has been getting good starts but failed to get the century, however, it was not because he was out of form.

“He has always been scoring those 40s and 50s. But that century was not coming. The form was never an issue. A batter is out of form if he is struggling to get into double digits," said the Punjab batter.

“He was always getting those starts. But a cricketer of his calibre will always be under pressure to perform. People will always expect him to score big runs," he added further.

