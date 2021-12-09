'He Handled the Pressure With Ease': Laxman, Chopra Name India's 'No.1 Performer' in New Zealand Tests

Shreyas Iyer couldn’t have hoped for a better start to his Test career that kicked off recently against New Zealand in Kanpur. He smashed his maiden century in the longest format of the game and followed it up with a scintillating fifty in second innings. He impressed many with his glittering debut in the whites for India and one of them is veteran cricketer VVS Laxman.

Heaping massive praises on Iyer, Laxman reckoned that the young batter was the standout performer in the recently concluded Test series which India swept away 1-0.

Speaking on Star Sports, Laxman said, “The way he soaked up the pressure in his first Test match, he came in to bat in a very difficult situation as four wickets were down."

“The way he handled the pressure with ease, made a century in the first innings. India were yet again under pressure in the second innings as five wickets were down but he relied on his natural form and scored a half-century," he added.

Former cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra, who was also a part of the same panel, echoed Laxman’s words, saying that it’s never easy to perform in one’s debut match.

“Making a debut is very very tough. We thought that he will not get a chance to play in the game, because Virat Kohli was batting, but at that point of time Shreyas Iyer actually came and he actually conquered. The way he batted and made runs – in the first innings, India were at 145/4 and in the second we were at 51/5. According to me, Shreyas Iyer was the No.1 performer in this series," Chopra said.

Following a memorable debut, Iyer retained his place in India’s upcoming tour of South Africa that comprises three Tests followed by as many ODIs. The tour commences with the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

