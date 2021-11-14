‘He has an opportunity’: Daniel Vettori Names New Zealand Spinner Who Can Trouble Australia Batters in T20 WC Final

New Zealand are gearing up to play their first-ever T20 World Cup final on Sunday in which they will face old rivals Australia. This is going to be the third time when Black Caps will face the Aussies in a World Cup final.

The Kiwis have been at the receiving end twice in the past as they lost the 1987 and 2015 ODI World Cup finals to their neighbours. Now they have a chance to rewrite history by becoming T20 World Champions.

Ahead of the high-octane clash on Sunday in Dubai, former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori suggested that left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner could be a game changer against Australia, given the number of right-hand batters they have in the line-up.

In a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo, Vettori was of the opinion that Santner would be good enough to make an impact against any batter.

“Santner has an opportunity to bowl to more right-handers, particularly the likes of Smith and Stoinis later on, potentially even Finch early on. But I think he is the sort of player who has enough skills to be able to bowl to anyone," Vettori told Cricinfo.

Agreeing with Vettrori, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody also believes that Santner would be efficient against the Australian batters on the Dubai track.

“I think there is no doubt that Santner, with his left-arm spin, is a good match-up against a number of the Australian batsmen. He’s had success before and, in this tournament, he has bowled pretty well," told Moody.

Santner hasn’t been in his best form in the ongoing tournament. While his teammate Ish Sodhi has succeeded to spin a web around opposition batters, the 29-year-old is yet to come up with a match-winning performance. So far, he has claimed just two wickets in the T20 World Cup 2021 but has been pretty economical at the same time.

