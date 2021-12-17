He Has Contributed in All Major Victories Last Season: Sanjay Bangar Names a Player India Will Require in South Africa Tests

Team India is all set to take over the South Africa cricket team as Virat Kohli and Co. will look to end the Test-series win drought on Proteas soil. In the past couple of years, the standard of the South Africa cricket team has dipped a bit and India have a bright chance to create history in the Test series starting from December 26. However, the Indian cricket team also has a problem of their own - injury crisis. Several star players including Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill are out of the tour.

The Indian team management has to sort out their playing XI for the crucial series. Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar feels that India should include medium-pacer Shardul Thakur in playing XI as he has proved himself with both bat and ball in overseas conditions.

“There is definitely a place for Shardul Thakur because in all the major victories in the last season that have come for India, he has contributed and in overseas conditions, you require a batsman who can bowl a bit," said Bangar on Star Sports.

The 30-year-old pacer has played only four-Test matches so far and has scored three fifties, one in Australia and two in England.

“He fits in that category because he can contribute with the bat and with the ball, he can contribute with a couple of wickets, as he displayed in the England series as well," he said.

Bangar said that Team India has an excellent bench strength and which will help them create the best combination for the upcoming series.

“But prior to the Oval Test match, you already saw what Virat Kohli’s thought process suggests and from a distance, it seems that he is resigned to the fact that he wants to play with four seamers and one spinner in overseas conditions," Bangar further said.

“We do have quality in the side to be able to create the best combination possible on the field for us and still be in positions to win Test matches because we have created that kind of bench strength and environment where people coming in are seizing their opportunity and making sure the team is helped by their performances," he had said.

