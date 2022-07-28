'He Has Got a Bit of a Rohit Sharma Touch': Rising India Star Compared With Hitman After Sparkling Show

Rohit Sharma might not have been part of the West Indies ODI series but stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan feels his opening partner’s absence wasn’t felt courtesy a rising India batter. Dhawan led a relatively inexperienced Indian side against West Indies across the three matches as they completed a 3-0 series win on Wednesday.

Dhawan lavished high praise on Shubman Gill who finished the series with the most runs from either side and said the youngster bats a bit like Rohit who is widely regarded as one of the finest batters to have played ODIs.

"He (Gill) has got a very good technique and he is a very classy player. I think he has got a bit of a Rohit touch in him. He seems to have a lot of time the way he bats. Good to see that he scored 98 today. He knew how to convert those fifties into 90s," Dhawan said on Wednesday.

Dhawan pointed out how a robust domestic structure including the IPL has given players the exposure on how to respond in pressure situations which is something they’ve been able to replicate at the international stage now.

"The ways the boys are responding, they are young but are quite mature and sensible. They can handle the pressure quite nicely. Thanks to our domestic cricket and IPL because of that exposure, the transition to international cricket becomes quite easy. ‘Hats off to all the boys. They have been very disciplined and quite practical," Dhawan said.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, India’s pace attack was led by Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thankur and Prasidh Krishna

"Siraj is a quality bowler. His self-belief has increased a lot. He knows what he has to do. He backs himself. So as a captain it becomes easy for me. It feels good to see as a skipper that the boys know what to do, they know their responsibilities," Dhawan said.

