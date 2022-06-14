'He Has Struggled a Bit': Former India Cricketer Claims South Africa Have Figured Out How to Keep Shreyas Iyer Quiet

Shreyas Iyer has had a decent start to the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa having scored 36 and 40 in the first two games. He has emerged as a consistent performer in India colours for some time now, steadily cementing his place in the middle-order.

India vs South Africa 2022: Schedule | News | Photos

However, a chink in his armoury is emerging something which former India opener Aakash Chopra reckons the touring South African team has recognised and exploited.

Per Chopra, South Africa have realised that to keep Shreyas quiet, all they need to do is to employ their fast bowlers. He (Shreyas) has struggled a bit against pace. It’s an issue that needs to be addressed. It’s the elephant in the room - the guy has been scoring runs but going forward, he cannot just be expected to score against spinners. He has to come good against the pace too," Chopra said on his YouTube channel on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old scores at a rapid rate against spinners but against pacers he starts struggling to assert himself. Chopra then said not that Shreyas has been completely ineffective against the fast bowlers - he has done well against them in the past - but somehow South Africa pacers have been able to put a brake on his scoring rates.

“Actually, he has fared well against pacers of other teams but South African pacers have figured out how to keep him quiet. They know how to stop Shreyas Iyer from scoring runs. Whenever he plays spin (bowling), Shreyas scores plenty of runs but can’t expect to be playing spinners all the time," Chopra said.

Meanwhile, Shreyas has said that the Indian team will stick to their strategy of attacking with the bat even if it results in the fall of wickets. “We have made this plan that we will keep going no matter what happens. Even if we keep losing wickets, it’s our gameplan and in the future too, we will go in with the same mindset. We will back ourselves and back our instincts," he said after the second T20I in Cuttack.

Advertisement

The third match of the series will be played on Tuesday in Vizag.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here