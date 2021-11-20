'He Has Variations, Can be Dangerous For Opposition': 1983 WC Winner Heaps Rich Praise on Harshal Patel

Former India cricketer Madan Lal heaped praise on Harshal Patel for an exemplary bowling show in the second T20I against New Zealand Friday in Ranchi. India defeated the Black Caps by 7 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Harshal, who made his international debut in the game, was the pick of the bowlers. He registered the figures of 2 for 25 and bagged the Player of the Match award for his heroics.

In a conversation with news agency IANS, Lal lauded the 30-year-old debutant’s performance. He said the youngster can be ‘dangerous’ for the opposition and can do a lot better if groomed properly.

“Harshal has variations. He can be dangerous for the opposition. I said it before the T20 World Cup also and I will say again that our bowling department needs to be strong, and after seeing these talents, I can say that if groomed well they can do well in future ICC tournaments," Madan Lal told IANS.

The 1983 World Cup winner further highlighted the absence of wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in playing XI. The Haryana bowler was benched for the first two games against New Zealand and prior to the ongoing series, he wasn’t included in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Madan Lal expressed concern over Chahal’s continuous exclusion from the playing XI, saying the team management is making a ‘mistake’.

“I am happy that India won the two T20Is against New Zealand. But I will also say that they are making a mistake by not giving Yuzvendra Chahal a game.

“Ravichandran Ashwin is doing great; he’s getting chances and delivering well. I guess Chahal, too, is a very talented bowler and he needs to get some good number of matches, before the World Cup next year. Leg-spinners have always been a crucial part of the bowling department," Lal said.

With the Indian team taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against the Black Caps, the management is expected to make changes in the third T20I. However, it is learnt that skipper Rohit Sharma isn’t keen on altering the winning combination.

The third and final T20I will be played on Sunday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

