'He is a Huge Find for English Cricket': Eoin Morgan Heaps Praise On This England Bowler

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan feels that pacer Richard Gleeson can make a case for himself in the squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Morgan’s comments came after Gleeson had a dream debut in international cricket during the second T20I at Edgbaston, picking the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in a span of four balls to finish with figures of 3-15 in four overs.

Though England lost by 49 runs and have now lost the series, Morgan was impressed with Gleeson’s performance. “Gleeson’s debut was remarkable. England can add another name to that not-so-long list of bowlers that can contribute at international level. He comes in with a reputation of being great at the end of innings for his county in various forms but he came in here, hit a length hard and fast, and dismissed Kohli, Pant and Sharma."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Unfortunately Because of My Age, It Takes a Little Bit Longer to Heal From Injuries’-Richard Gleeson

“It was extraordinary. This is a huge find for English cricket and one they can build towards the next World Cup and possibly the next 50-over World Cup (in India) next year. Speaking to guys who have faced him, his yorker is probably his best ball, so if he can add a fast yorker to what he bowled today, there is your perfect bowler," said the former England skipper after the match.

Advertisement

Veteran England Test pacer Stuart Broad was also left impressed with what he saw of Gleeson at Edgbaston. “It was incredible. This is the first time I have seen him bowl live and I was really impressed. He has shown attributes you would want from an international bowler. He has great pace, it was express pace. He stuck to a plan and delivered. I cannot think of a weak ball he bowled."

Advertisement

“He bowled a heavy length, used his bouncer, bowled the wobble seam and the cross seam. He didn’t complicate things. He stuck to what worked for him, getting the biggest India wickets and causing the batters issues. It would be great to see Gleeson on a different type of pitch. He is confident and we might see what slower balls and yorkers he has got," added the 36-year-old.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here