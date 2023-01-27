'He Is Certainly On Our Radar': India Selector Explains Sarfaraz Khan's Omission From Australia Tests

A couple of weeks ago, the BCCI announced the Test squad for the first two Border-Gavaskar Trophy games, scheduled to kickstart in February. Once again, the biggest talking point was the snub of Sarfaraz Khan who has been knocking at the selectors’ door for quite a long time now. He also made a massive revelation that the chief selector promised him a place in the mix for Bangladesh Tests but that too was denied.

Weeks after the entire episode hogged the limelight, Sridharan Sharath, one of the members of the Chetan Sharma-led Selection committee, has now explained the reason behind not picking the Mumbai batter in India’s Test squad.

“He [Sarfaraz Khan] is certainly on our radar. In due course, he will get his due. While picking the team, we have to consider things like composition and balance," Sridharan Sharath, who is a part of BCCI’s five-member national selection panel, told Sportstar.

Sarfaraz Khan had brilliant runs in the past two seasons of the Ranji Trophy. He had ended the Ranji Trophy 2021-222 as the highest run scorer, amassing 982 runs in six matches. He also scored more than 900 runs in the pre-covid season. Even the ongoing season has been no different for the 25-year-old batter. Sarfaraz scored his first century of the season against Hyderabad last month. He had remained unbeaten after producing a fine knock of 126 in the game.

Sarfaraz pulled off another brilliant century against Tamil Nadu in the first innings. His terrific knock of 162 had helped Mumbai in getting back in the contest. Sarfaraz registered his third century of the Ranji Trophy against Delhi earlier this month.

After playing 37 matches so far in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz Khan has till now recorded 3505 runs along with 13 centuries and nine half-centuries.

Team India will be up against Australia in a four-match Test series scheduled to start on February 9 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Indian team management has named the Test squad for the first two games. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is expected to make a return to international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia. The squad for the remainder of the series will be announced anytime soon.

After the completion of the four Tests, the Indian cricket team will face Australia in a three-match ODI series.

