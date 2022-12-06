The team selection will be in focus soon as Team India has begun its preparation for the 2023 ODI World Cup next year. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play more than 20 One-Day Internationals before heading into the showpiece event on home soil. Along with the senior players, a lot of young players will be on the radar of the yet-to-be-appointed selection panel before naming the final 15.

Talking about youngsters, Shubman Gill is one of them who has been gaining attention with his impactful knocks lately. Earlier this year, he had some phenomenal outings on the West Indies tour and notched his first ODI century in Zimbabwe. He also traveled to New Zealand, where he made his ODI debut in 2019, and was among the top scorers with 108 runs. But come to the Bangladesh tour, he was replaced by the seniors who returned after a break.

But given his talent and skillset, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh feels that Shubman Gill is a strong contender to make it to the squad of 15.

“I think Shubman is doing very well and is performing consistently. I believe he is a strong contender to open for India in the 2023 World Cup," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by PTI.

Yuvraj, who was part of India’s victorious campaigns during the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup, has observed Gill from close quarters. The youngster stayed with Yuvraj and trained under him alongside current Punjab skipper and Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abhishek Sharma.

“Shubman is very hardworking and is doing all the right things. I believe he is destined for greatness in the next 10 years," Yuvraj said.

“I can’t say what will happen in future but if I can help in the growth of sports in the country, I wouldn’t mind. But it is not just cricket but I would like to help in the growth of sports in this country," said the hero of 2007 and 2011 global triumphs," he added.

Shubman has so far played 15 ODIs and scored 687 runs at a decent average of 57.25.

