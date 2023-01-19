'He is Just Used to Playing T20 Format': Wasim Jaffer Feels Suryakumar Yadav Needs Few Games to Adjust in ODIs

Suryakumar hit four boundaries during his 26-ball stay in the middle. Jaffer feels that the swashbuckling middle-order batting has to understand the 50-over format as recently he has played majorly in the T20Is.

“I think he is just used to playing the T20 format. He knows there’s not much time in T20 cricket, but you do have that in 50 overs, so he needs to understand it. He hasn’t played a lot of 50-over cricket, but he will get used to it after a few more games," Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo.

However, Jaffer was impressed with his batting approach in the first ODI versus New Zealand but also suggested that Surya will flourish more if he comes out to bat after 30 overs.

“Today, he looked like a million-dollar player. He had a start before a very soft dismissal, but it’s better if he starts his innings close to the 30-over mark. However, it gives him time to play until 35-40 overs and then he can play like he does in T20 cricket," Jaffer added.