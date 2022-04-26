'He is Lucky that Kieron Pollard Didn’t do Anything'

The friendship between Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard is known to all. They have played together for the Mumbai Indians franchise in IPL. Ahead of IPL 2022, Krunal was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants but Pollard still remains an integral part of Mumbai Indians team. On Sunday, during the IPL match between Lucknow and Mumbai, Krunal did something controversial and his gesture received plenty of criticism.

In the final over of the Mumbai innings, Krunal managed to dismiss the West Indies all-rounder. And just after the dismissal Krunal ran to Pollard and kissed him on his head. Pollard did not react and went back to the dressing room.

While reacting to this incident, former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel expressed his disappointment and felt that Krunal’s “reaction was over the top."

“Krunal and Pollard are very good friends, but things are different on the field. Pollard has not been scoring runs. Also, Mumbai have also been on a losing spree. It’s important to give people space at that point. In the dressing room, you can have as much banter as you want for the whole year. But, I feel this reaction was over the top," Parthiv told Cricbuzz.

India great Sunil Gavaskar said Krunal Pandya is lucky that Pollard did not do anything. “And I know he is not going to like it, No! No! However good friends you are, that has to happen once the game is over. He is lucky that Pollard didn’t do anything," said Gavaskar while commentating on Star Sports.

Former Indian pacer RP Singh also opened up on the matter and according to him Krunal’s “reaction was definitely too much."

“Nobody likes losing. When a player is not doing well, one should avoid such things. You don’t know what emotions he is going through. What if he (Pollard) had turned back and reacted. He was walking back disappointed at being unable to win matches and that reaction was definitely too much," Singh was quoted as saying.

Batting first, Lucknow had posted a total of 168 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Lucknow skipper KL Rahul played an amazing knock to score a ton. In reply, Rohit Sharma’s men could only manage to reach a total of 132 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs. Krunal picked up three wickets to help his side in scripting a 36-run win for his side.

Five-time champions Mumbai are yet to taste their first win of IPL 2022. They are languishing at the bottom of the table after playing seven matches in the ongoing season.

