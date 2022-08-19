'He is Not Just a Finisher'- Former Cricketer Praises Rishabh Pant While Comparing Him to Dinesh Karthik

Rishabh Pant’s performance in any format of the game has always been an eye-catcher for cricket fans. However, with so many contenders available to be a part of the Indian squad, Pant’s position in the team is quite often questioned.

However, India great Chandu Borde believes that Pant’s place in the team is unquestionable as he has no competition from anyone.

“This is great competition within the team. Whoever performs will be part of the team. To be honest, I don’t think there is any competition for Rishabh Pant. He is an automatic choice and will continue to be an important part of the team. Rishabh Pant is a player who can change the momentum of the game in no time, and he is not just a finisher - he can play anywhere and anytime," told Borde to India TV when asked about whether Pant’s spot is in danger in T20Is because of Dinesh Karthik’s recent performances as a finisher.

Borde, former India selector said that Pant’s career has been unbelievable and with every performance, he will reach newer heights.

“If you look at Rishabh Pant’s career span, he has just started out, but the way he has won matches for India - it’s unbelievable. With time, as he learns more, his performance will reach newer heights," said Borde.

Pant stole hearts from the very beginning of U-19 World Cup. In 2016, when Pant batted at the top of the order in U-19 team, he was often seen as a ‘left-handed version of Virender Sehwag’. Often, the cricket experts used to find similarities between Pant and Sehwag. His style of batting was ideal for the shorter format, at least it appeared that way. Sehwag had also given the same impression in the early part of his international career, particularly when he was pushed up the order.

Pant proved everyone right when he batted at top of the order for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals). But, his match-winning innings came in Test cricket only and due to that he lost his ODI place as well when India were forced to keep with KL Rahul. A lot of this perhaps is because the youngster didn’t get a lot of opportunities to open the batting in ODIs and T20Is, except a few matches.

Pant touched the heights in Test cricket in England, Australia and South Africa, but in limited overs he was yet to prove his skills. This meant, his spot was never cemented. The likes of Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan and more recently Dinesh Karthik always kept him on his toes.

However, in the recent past Pant showcased his powerful batting performance in both T20Is and ODIs. However, Pant and Karthik have been rested from India’s three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe but they will be in action in the Asia Cup in UAE, starting August 27.

