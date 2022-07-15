'He is One of The Best Players in ODI Cricket': Jos Buttler Heaps Praise on Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli is going through a big slump in his career, which is leading to the calls of dropping him from the Indian team. Kohli’s poor form continued in the second ODI against England at Lords where he could only manage 16 runs to his name.

While many cricketers and ex-cricketers are questioning Virat’s inclusion in the team, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam came out in support of the former India captain. Babar posted a photo of him with the 33-year-old India batter and wrote, ‘This too shall pass. Stay strong.’

ALSO READ: ‘Sitting Out And Resting Won’t Help’: Former India Selector Raises Questions After Virat Kohli’s Exclusion From West Indies Tour

Advertisement

Now, England skipper Jos Buttler has also praised the former India skipper, saying ‘He is one of the best ODI batter’. Speaking in the post-match press conference, Buttler said “I suppose in a little way it’s quite refreshing for the rest of us that he [Kohli] is human and he can have a couple of low scores as well, but look he has been one of the best players, if not the best player in ODI cricket in the world."

The England skipper said that all batters go through a form where they don’t perform well.

“So he’s been a fantastic player for so many years and all batters, it just proves, go through runs of form where they don’t perform as well as they can do sometimes, but certainly as an opposition captain, you know a player of that class is always due, so you’re hoping that it doesn’t come against us," continued Buttler.

Advertisement

“Yeah, incredibly surprised, as I said, his record speaks for himself. The matches he’s won for India and yeah, why would you question that?" the skipper concluded.

Earlier India captain Rohit Sharma had also defended his teammate saying that poor form is ‘part and parcel’ of cricket.

“He (Kohli) has played so many matches, for so many years. He is such a great batter so he does not need reassurance. I said this in my previous press conference too. Form will never be the same, that is part and parcel of any cricketer’s career. So, a player like him, who has played for so many years, scored so many runs and has won so many matches, for him, he only needs one or two good innings. That is my thinking and I am sure all those who follow cricket will think similarly," Rohit said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli is believed to have been given rest against West Indies, ahead of the Asia Cup starting in August in Sri Lanka.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here