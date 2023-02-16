'He is Part of the Conversation for This Test':Pat Cummins On Travis Head Ahead of Second Border Gavaskar Trophy Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that Travis Head is ‘very much in conversation’ for the second Test match, hinting that the middle-order batter might finally be picked. The South Australian has been in top form in the domestic matches of late and has prepared painstakingly on the scuffed-up pitches ahead of a tough assignment to India. Nevertheless, he was dropped for the series opener with Matt Renshaw getting a place in the eleven. The experiment had bombed with Australia going down by an innings.

The media reports have also confirmed earlier that management made a last-minute change looking at the Nagpur pitch which would have aided the spinner. That’s why Todd Murphy got an opportunity to play and Renshaw was preferred over Head.

“Travis (Head) has been awesome, he is been working hard on his game. He is absolutely part of the conversation for this Test as he was in the 1st," he told the press ahead of the second Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

“Ideally if batters chip in, or someone like green you have, it is ok to go with 4 specialist bowlers."

He also spoke about Alex Carey whose frequent sweeps had caught everybody’s attention.

“Each player has their individual method, Carey sweeps a lot, but it’s not something everyone is looking to bank on. It is up to that individual."

Speaking about the pitch he said: “"Not sure about the pitch, it is a different soil altogether, but not dissimilar in nature of the pitch. We expect it to spin."

“We will have a discussion over how we can fit in Starc in terms of bowling combination- going with spinners, boland etc."

Cheteshwar Pujara to Be Honoured With a Memento by DDCA On 100th Test

The Delhi & District association of India (DDCA) will honour Cheteshwar Pujara during the 2nd Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium, starting Friday. The 35-year-old is set to play his 100th career Test match at the Kotla

“We will be honouring Cheteshwar Pujara with a memento before the start of the Day 1 here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium," DDCA Joint Secretary, Rajan Manchanda told CricketNext.com.

Pujara will become only the 13th Indian player to reach the 100 matches milestone in Tests when he takes the field for the 2nd Test.

“President Rohan Jaitley will be present during the felicitation ceremony along with the other office bearers here. This will be separate from what the BCCI has planned for Pujara’s 100th Test." added Manchanda.

Pujara had made his Test debut in 2010 against Australia in Bengaluru in the 2nd Test making 4 and 72 in a winning effort. Pujara soon went on to become of India’s mainstay in the middle-order in the longest format and took over the mantle at No.3 after Rahul Dravid retirement.

