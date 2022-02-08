Although Yash Dhull has already made a name for himself after India won the ICC Under-19 World Cup, not many know that he was like MS Dhoni, if not completely like him, then a bit. His coach Pradeep Kochar at the Airliner Cricket Academy in Bharati College, Janakpuri, New Delhi, who took him under his wings ten years ago, said that he usually keep calm, and constantly engaged with his bowlers. Especially if he is going for the runs.

“Dhull enjoys his cricket. He is very calm like Dhoni. He takes the team along with him. Like Dhoni, he does not show aggression on the field. Even in academy matches, if a bowler is hit, he goes to the bowler and pacifies him with encouraging words. He is a very good fielder and moves around on the field, wanting to be involved in the action wherever the ball goes," he told News 18 in an exclusive.

Dhull led India to their fifth Under-19 World Cup as India beat England in the final at North Sound. There was a time when he alongside his deputy Sheikh Rashid were isolated after found positive for Covid-19. Kochar said VVS Laxman called the boy thrice and assured him everything would be okay. He also revealed how parents back home reacted to the news.

“Dhull was praising VVS Laxman (head of National Cricket Academy who was with the team in the West Indies) and (head coach Hrishikesh) Kanitkar very highly about how supportive and motivating they were during quarantine. He said Laxman used to call him three times and assured him not to worry. Laxman is a great human being. The father was ok but the mother was worried as Dhull was far away from home," said Kochar.

With IPL auction so close, the young boy will be glued to the TV sets when the two day mega event takes place on Feb 12 and 13. However, Dhull has made it clear that playing for India is his top priority.

