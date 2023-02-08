'He Is Willing To Bowl Ugly'-Marnus Labuschagne Bracing For Chess Battle With Ravi Ashwin

Australia middle order batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that his battle with India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be like a battle of chess. In an exclusive interview with Cricbuzz, the 28-year-old South Africa-born Australian spoke at length about Ashwin and how he is going to take him on.

Furthermore, he also spoke about how he and Smudge (Steve Smith) took on Ashwin at SCG when India toured Australia.

Labuschagne, who made his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai, has played 33 Tests for Australia and accounted for more than 3,000 runs which include ten centuries. His considered to be a great player of spin, but facing the likes of Ashwin and Jadeja on subcontinental conditions will be a different challenge altogether.

“But with Ashwin, it’s more a chess game. He’s willing to bowl ugly, which very few other spin bowlers like to do. He’s willing to bowl ugly to be effective. You saw that in Australia where he just bowled as we could call it in Australia, ‘negative’ lines but it’s great cricket. You are making the batters not be able to score. You’re tying them down, tying them down. And then what he does great is then he attacks your outside-edge off the pressure that he’s built there (like he did at the MCG)," he told Cricbuzz.

“But it’s great. So when I’m out there, and when we moved to the SCG, Smudge and I played him very well there and we came up with some great options and probably dictated play a little bit more. Rather than him dictating play like he did in the first few games. Obviously, Adelaide was a little bit of a tough wicket, pink ball, slid on quite sharply. The MCG spun big in the first two sessions. I think the challenge is as much thought as he has put in to coming at me, I know he would have looked at how I swept and knew that when I did something I was sweeping."

“I’d have to go away and make sure that when I am sweeping or doing different things in my game, that it’s not predictable and that he can’t read it. That’s made me a better player since our last encounter. And hopefully that can come through in this series," he added.

