'He Just Asks How The Ball is Coming From The Wicket...': Virat Kohli Enjoys Batting With Suryakumar Yadav

The entry of Suryakumar Yadav has added a different dimension to the Indian cricket team’s batting. The talented top-order batter has been quite impressive in his early days of international cricket, putting on display his wide array of strokes and guiding Indian team to several wins thanks to his 360 degree play.

Virat Kohli says his partnership with Surya just works well and he quite enjoys batting with him.

“It’s a great space to be while batting out there in the middle with SKY. He has a lot of fun in the middle because of his skills and ability," Kohli said on Star Sports Show Cricket Live.

Kohli revealed that Surya doesn’t take much time in gauging how the pitch is behaving and once has a grasp over the conditions, starts playing his game.

“He just asks how the ball is coming from the wicket and then, within 2-3 balls, he gauges the wicket and then gets going," Kohli said.

The 32-year-old Surya has so far played 34 T20Is and scored 1045 runs at an excellent strike-rate of 176.81 including one century and nine half-centuries.

Kohli said his approach changes whenever SKY walks out to the middle.

“During our partnerships, he says that that he will take his chances and just wants me to be there with him. So, I play a different role when I’m out there with him, which I am enjoying because it works beautifully well for the team," Kohli said.

India’s opening match of the T20 World Cup is against Pakistan on Sunday at a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

“More than the game, I am looking forward to that moment (playing in front of 1 lakh supporters). The last time I experienced such a moment was at Eden Gardens where I think there were around 90,000 fans. It was a packed stadium. When I walked out, there were legends of the game like you know, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis," Kohli said.

“The same was at Mohali in the World Cup. There’s a different atmosphere that’s built during World Cup matches. It’s a different feeling, and you can sense that build-up, you know there’s this nervousness in the area, anticipation and everyone’s buzzing. I love those moments. It’s actually these moments that are part of the whole experience. You play to actually live these moments," he added.

