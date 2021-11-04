‘He Knows His Skills, You've Got to Give Him an Opportunity’: Dinesh Karthik Suggests India’s Next Captain After Kohli

As the BCCI named former captain Rahul Dravid the new India head coach, the focus now shifts towards the new skipper of the team. Virat Kohli will step down as T20 captain following the conclusion of the ongoing world cup and several media reports have already suggested that if the team fails to make it to the semi-finals, he may lose his post in the ODIs as well.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma is the frontrunner, as he has proved his captaincy potential in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has also led the Men in Blue successfully in several T20Is and ODIs. However, he cannot be considered a long-term option. In that case, the likes of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant can also be the options to consider.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has come with a solution that can solve Team India’s captaincy riddle. Speaking with Cricbuzz, the wicketkeeper-batsman has suggested that the team management and name Rohit for the time being and can groom the likes of Pant and Rahul for the future.

“It will be only fair to give Rohit Sharma the opportunity to lead India for a year or two in white-ball formats. Allow him to be the captain for a couple of World Cups. You have got to give him that credit and that chance to go ahead and represent the country as captain and allow him to showcase his skills as a captain as well," Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

“He has been really good in the limited time he has captained India in ODIs and T20Is. He has brought in a considerable amount of success which tells me he knows his traits; he knows his skills. You’ve got to give him an opportunity before you bring a young boy like Rishabh Pant, or KL Rahul for that matter and make them captain," he added.

Karthik further mentioned that Rohit and the Indian cricket board are working closely to figure out the next Indian captain. He also suggested that if the BCCI feels the youngsters are capable of doing the job then they could also be considered.

“It is important to have that candid conversation with Rohit and figure out who he would like as his lieutenant so that when he is not around – it is humanly impossible for Rohit to play all matches in all formats. They should have that chat with Rohit once they decide that he is the captain. The message should be ‘we are looking around KL and Pant. Is there a direction that you would want anybody among the 2 to be your deputy?’" Karthik said.

