'He Knows How to Bowl in Different Conditions': Ex-IND Keeper Hails Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah’s heroics with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test match between India and Sri Lanka Test kept the right-arm pacer in news. Bumrah plucked his maiden five-wicket haul on home soil as he registered figures of 5/24 to bundle out Sri Lanka for 109 on Day 2 of the ongoing Day/Night Test in Bengaluru.

The 28-year-old first removed Kusal Mendis, and then sent Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, and Lasith Embuldeniya back to the pavilion. It marked Bumrah’s eighth five-wicket haul, but first on home soil.

Remembering Bumrah’s exploits in first-class cricket, former Indian player Parthiv Patel said the pacer used to bowl a lot of bouncers to tailenders while coming round the wicket.

Advertisement

In a chat with Cricbuzz, Patel said that there was never any doubt about Bumrah being a bowler for all conditions, and when he got the chance, the pacer showed that he can be effective even when the pitch is offering little swing.

Appreciating Bumrah’s range, Patel highlighted that it showcased the bowler’s capability to adjust with the surface, as one has to modify their bowling as per the conditions and situations.

“He’s proved his ability in every country and he picked up a fifer to put India in a good position today," the former Indian cricketer said.

Patel recalled that when Bumrah first came to play Tests, he had a lot of experience from the Ranji trophy.

“I talked about his range because he uses yorkers to remove tailenders but bowls different lines to other batters," he said.

Advertisement

Patel pointed out that in Ranji, the right-arm pacer used to bowl bouncer while coming round the wicket, which is one thing that he hasn’t done much in international cricket. However, Patel added that knowing his own strength and its repetitions helps Bumrah adjust to new things.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here