'He Knows How to Handle Pressure, Makes Batting Look so Easy': Yashasvi Jaiswal Hails Rajasthan Royals Legend

Young India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has opened up on his experience of batting alongside Jos Buttler at Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League. Jaiswal formed a solid stand with premier England batter Buttler who won the Orange Cap in the recently concluded season for scoring 863 runs in 17 matches. The left-right combination of the duo worked well for Rajasthan this season as they complimented each other quite well.

Jaiswal heaped huge praise on his senior opening partner and called him a legend on the field and a good human being off it.

“Jos (Buttler) is a legend. He is an amazing person. He is a very good human being. I have played a number of games of chess against him and won on all occasions (laughs). He is our star batsman. It is fun to bat with him, share the dressing room with him and talk to him. He knows how to handle pressure. He makes batting look so easy," Jaiswal told Times of India.

Rajasthan Royals played quality cricket this year but they were completely outclassed by Gujarat Titans in the summit clash. The 2022 season was a good start for the former champions to bring back their glory days of the inaugural season under Shane Warne’s leadership. The foundation has been set this season for them and Samson has a strong team to capitalize on in the coming seasons.

Jaiswal also shared his dressing room experience as Rajasthan reached the final for the first time since the inaugural season. The southpaw said that the team will continue improving and come back stronger next season.

“There is something we say at RR that we have to improve and learn everyday. And we will focus on the process, we will work hard and we will take brave decisions and the result will come automatically. And I want to see RR win the title next season. We played amazing cricket this season. Be it Jos (Buttler), (Yuzvendra) Chahal, or anyone else in the team, we all have contributed and worked hard. We fell short of winning the title, but I believe this team will come back stronger next season. This team is very strong. All I want to do personally is to win matches for my team," he added.

Jaiswal had a decent season with the bat as he scored 258 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 132.99.

