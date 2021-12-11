‘He Looked Like He was Struggling’: Mike Hussey Highlights England’s ‘Huge Concern’ in the Ashes

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Hussey believes that England’s star all-rounder Ben Stokes lacked the rhythm and is suffering from a lack of game practice which will hurt England’s chances in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 in Australia.

Stokes hasn’t played in the last five or six months and that was evident as he was dismissed for just five runs in the visitor’s first innings. He conceded 65 runs and went wicketless in the 12 overs he bowled. The ambidextrous cricketer had also suffered an injury and looked in utmost discomfort on day two of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba. In spite of this, he came back to bowl on day three and Hussey feels that his injury may pose a big challenge for the star all-rounder in the tough Ashes series.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Hussey said, “It will be a huge concern for England. He is a world-class all-rounder and such a key man in the team. He offers so much balance, virtually three players in one. He looked like he was struggling with a knee injury that seemed to be getting even more sore as the match wore on."

“We knew that it was going to be a challenge for him coming into the series because he was coming in with very limited preparation. He hasn’t played for five or six months and it isn’t easy to come straight into an Ashes series and have an impact. Lack of preparation has certainly shown.

“Even in his bowling, those big no-balls against David Warner also showed a lack of rhythm coming in. When you have been playing lots of cricket and you are in your groove, that sort of thing doesn’t happen, so it is a big concern for England moving forward," Hussey added.

Stokes had earlier taken an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health and was also recovering from a finger injury. His last competitive outing was when he led the Northern Superchargers against Trent Rockets in The Hundred tournament.

