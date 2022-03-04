'He Loved You Jaddu': Harsha Bhogle Recalls Warne's Words of Appreciation for Ravindra Jadeja During IPL 2008

March 4 2022 marked one of the saddest days in cricket history following the demises of two Australian greats. Legendary spin bowler Shane Warne died aged 52 after suffering a heart attack in Malaysia. The news of his demise came 12 hours after the cricket fraternity mourned the passing of legendary wicketkeeper-batter Rod Marsh.

The news of Warne’s death on Friday evening broke after Australia’s Fox Cricket network posted about the unfortunate incident on social media. The cricket fraternity was in a state of utter shock as nobody could believe that one of the greatest players went for a heavenly abode so early.

As condolences pour in on social media, Ravindra Jadeja, who played for Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League under Warne’s captaincy, also came up with a tweet to express his grief.

“Absolutely shocked to hear about Shane Warne. A terrific statesman of our game. May God bless his soul and my condolences to his loved ones," Jadeja tweeted.

Replying to the all-rounder’s post, broadcaster Harsha Bhogle recalled a conversation with Warne during which the latter had said Jadeja is a ‘rockstar’.

“He loved you Jaddu. Remember the time in ’08 at the DY Patil Stadium… He called you over and said to me “This kid is a rockstar". We chatted more than once about you and he was very fond of you and of Yusuf," Bhogle wrote on Twitter.

Arguably the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, Warne claimed 708 Test wickets in his 15-year career between 1992 and 2007. Warne made his Test debut against India in Sydney in 1992 and followed it with an ODI debut against New Zealand in Wellington in March next year.

Warne, who was chosen as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Century, finished his ODI career with 293 wickets. He also played a key role in Australia’s ODI World Cup triumph in 1999.

