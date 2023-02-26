'He Needs to Get a Graduate Degree First': Ramiz Raja's Opinion on Shoaib Akhtar Becoming Next PCB Chief

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has been pretty vocal on social media platforms. Time and again he shares his opinion on his country’s cricketing system. He recently made drew a bizarre comparison between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli. In an interview with a Pakistani news channel, Akhtar not only criticised the Pakistan skipper but the entire team for lacking character and their inability to speak in English. However, Akhtar’s statement wasn’t welcomed by fans on social media. In fact, former PCB chief Ramiz Raja also lashed out at the former pacer for his comments.

“Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there’s no character in the team, nor they know how to talk). How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation.

“How difficult is it to learn and speak English? Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV. I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn’t he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak," Akhtar had told the news channel.

Meanwhile, Ramiz Raja came down harsh on Akhtar. Citing examples of the likes of Sunil Gavaskar and Rahul Dravid, the former said no other former cricketer of any country would degrade their own players.

“Shoaib Akhtar is a delusional superstar. He also had an issue recently with Kamran Akmal. He wants everyone to become a brand, but it is more important to become a human first. First, become a human and then a brand," Ramiz said on BOL Network.

“Our former players degrade our cricket brand by giving delusional statements. You will never see that happening in our neighbouring country. You will never see Sunil Gavaskar criticizing Rahul Dravid. It only happens in Pakistan, where former players don’t let others do their job professionally, he added."

Asked if Shoaib can become the next PCB chief, Raja took a brutal dig and said, “He needs to get a graduate degree first in order to become eligible for the chairmanship of PCB."

