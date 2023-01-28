'He Remains the Best Regardless of this Stat': Pakistan Batter Takes U-turn After Sensational Comparison With Virat Kohli

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Khurram Manzoor recently sparked a huge debate after claiming that he is better than Virat Kohli in terms of numbers in List A cricket. Needless to say, Manzoor drew flak for his outrageous claims. The Pakistan batter has now opened up on the matter. Manzoor, who seemed to be on the backfoot, has branded Kohli as a generational talent in a series of tweets. The 36-year-old further revealed that he has always admired the former Indian skipper as the best.

“It’s funny how some media outlets and individuals have taken my interview out of context and twisted my words. Virat Kohli is a generational player and I have always admired him as the best. I talked about this stat in List A Cricket about having best innings per hundred ratio where I am topping the chart and Kohli is on second. There is no comparison between me and him, he has played more games and that too mostly on international level," Manzoor tweeted.

“He remains the best regardless of this stat. I would like to suggest all these media outlets to show some responsibility in publishing any articles or news. Thank you," Manzoor wrote.

Khurram Manzoor made his international debut in 2008 during an ODI game against Zimbabwe. Overall, he has represented Pakistan in 16 Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is. In the international circuit, he was last seen in action during a T20I match against Zimbabwe in March 2016.

In List A cricket, Khurram Manzoor has scored 7922 runs after playing 166 matches. Manzoor has 27 centuries and 39 half-centuries under his belt in List A cricket.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has 14251 runs under his belt in 305 List A matches. The star Indian batter has notched 50 centuries and 72 half-centuries in List-A cricket.

Virat Kohli has been in stunning form in recent times. Kohli managed to score three centuries in his last nine ODI matches. The year 2022 also turned out to be a memorable one for Kohli after he ended his century drought in international cricket. Kohli had scored a sensational century against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup to reach the three-digit mark after 1214 days. The century against Afghanistan also turned out to be his first ton in T20Is.

