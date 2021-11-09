‘He Seemed to Have More Belief in My Abilities’: Shastri Names The Person Who ‘Insisted’ Him To Join as Team Director in 2014

Ravi Shastri and his tactics led to new era of Indian cricket in the past 3-4 years. Ever since he took charge as India head coach, the team looked sharper and more confident than ever. His coaching techniques were such that it mostly dealt with uplifting the morale of a player than asking him to alter his style of playing. And the results were in front of everyone.

The team reached newer heights and rewritten history on many occasions. India may have missed out on an ICC title win during his tenure but Shastri left a different legacy behind him that will be remembered for ages.

As India’s game against Namibia on Monday at the T20 World Cup 2021 was Shastri’s final assignment as head coach, he spoke about various aspects of his term. He mentioned that former BCCI president N Srinivasan had ‘more faith’ in his coaching abilities.

“I think it’s been one helluva of a journey for me, personally. I know it is my last day in the dressing room, I just spoke to the boys, but I would like to thank the BCCI, for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job and I wish the coach coming after me all the luck," Shastri said at the press conference.

“I must thank in this also, all the committees, that were there in picking me as the coach, including Vinod Rai and his team for some-time, the COA, I would like thank all of them because, they were all part of the journey," he said.

But the highest regards was reserved for Srinivasan, one of the most powerful BCCI presidents in the history of Indian cricket.

“…but one man I would like to give special mention - - his name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact, I didn’t have the belief (that) I could do this job, he seemed to have more belief in my ability than I had.

“And I hope, I haven’t let him down, so if Sir (Srinivasan), you are listening, I got the opportunity and I did my work without any agenda," Shastri seemed a touch emotional while thanking the former board supremo.

Shastri was appointed Team Director by erstwhile BCCI president Srinivasan back in 2014 after India lost the Test series in England 1-3.

