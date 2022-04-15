'He Seems to be in the Form of his Lifetime': Harbhajan Singh Says KKR Pacer 'Proving What He's Capable of'

India pacer Umesh Yadav is making headlines with every game he is playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After being heavily under-utilised in the past seasons, the right-arm quick is ruling the tournament with his bowling prowess.

Right from the season opener against the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Umesh has been producing great results with the ball in hand. He has featured in 5 matches and has picked 10 wickets at an impressive average of 13.20.

As KKR gear up for their next fixture against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Friday night, it will be an opportunity for the 34-year-old to reclaim the Purple Cap which is currently with Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan have admitted in unison that Umesh is going through a purple patch and the right-arm quick is in the form of his life in the IPL 2022.

Harbhajan Singh, who is also a former KKR player, believes that Umesh is showing the world what he’s capable of with his performance this year.

“The way Umesh has performed in this IPL season is simply unbelievable. He seems to be in the form of his lifetime. The team management didn’t give him a big role at the start of the season because no one had an idea of his true potential. But now he is showcasing his talent and proving what he’s capable of," Harbhajan said on a Cricket Live episode on Star Sports.

Echoing Harbhajan’s emotions on Umesh Yadav, former India pacer Irfan Pathan said that Umesh is determined to prove himself in this edition of IPL.

“Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now. He’s bowling outswing, he’s bowling brilliant inswingers and his rhythm is perfect. He went unsold on day one at the IPL 2022 mega auction and then KKR added him to their squad by buying his services at base price. Umesh must have been hurt and that is why he is determined to prove himself. He is putting up a show in this season for KKR who showed faith in him," Irfan said.

