'He Should be Given a Break': 1983-WC Winner Names Rishabh Pant's Replacement for Cape Town Test

The beginning of year 2021 was one of the best phases in Rishabh Pant’s career. He played a crucial role in India’s historic win at the Gabba and after that, he scored his first hundred at home against England. But quite a lot has been changed after a year’s span. The young wicketkeeper-batter is already struggling to get runs and his recent dismissal, in the 2nd innings of the Johannesburg Test, has landed him in hot waters.

Pant stepped out in order to smash Kagiso Rabada out of the park but the ball took an edge and went straight to Kyle Verreynne. The incident happened after the Indian batter was poked by Rassie van der Dussen the moment he arrived at the crease. Several experts slammed Pant for playing that shot. Former India pacer and 1983 World Cup-winner Madan Lal was of the opinion that the think tank must rest the youngster for a while and get the services of Wriddhiman Saha for a while.

Speaking on Aaj Tak, Lal said a break would help Rishabh to collect his thoughts regarding how he should bat.

“He should be given a break. And you have someone like Wriddhiman Saha. He is a sensible batsman. He is a very good wicketkeeper. But Pant has to decide how he wants to bat in Test cricket. If there is some doubt in his mind, it is better to give him a break. He is a match-winning player, but you cannot bat like this. You have to bat for the team and not for yourself," Lal said.

In the last 13 innings, Pant has scored just 250 runs, including a single half-century. He has been dismissed for a single-digit score for six times in the last seven Test matches. He would look to improve his numbers in the deciding Test match against South Africa in Cape Town, which begins from Tuesday.

