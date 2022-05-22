'He Should be in India's Squad For One-off Test Against England': Sunil Gavaskar Recommends Inclusion of Uncapped Pacer

India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has been quite impressed with the accuracy shown by rising fast bowler Umran Malik in the ongoing IPL 2022 where he has been consistently bowling in the 150 kphs that includes the fastest delivery of the season (157 kmph) as well. With 21 wickets from 13 matches, he’s the current fourth highest-wicket taker of the season which the most from his franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The 22-year-old has caught everyone’s attention thanks to his ability to rattle batters with sheer pace with several calling for his immediate inclusion in Indian national cricket team now. Gavaskar feels Malik should be on the flight to England when Team India will play a one-off Test followed by three T20Is and as many ODIs.

“Umran Malik has been very, very impressive with his speed but more than his speed, it’s his accuracy that’s impressed me the most," Gavaskar said on Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

“A lot of guys who bowl at that speed tend to spray the ball around but Umran bowls very few wide deliveries. If he can control the wides down the leg side, he will be a tremendous bowler because that will mean he’ll be attacking the stumps all the time, and with his pace, it’s not easy to hit straight," Gavaskar added.

Gavaskar, the first batter in Test history to touch the milestone of 10,000 runs, thinks Malik will become ‘unplayable’ once he starts bowling wicket-to-wicket regularly.

“If he bowls wicket-to-wicket, he will be pretty much an unplayable bowler," he said.

He continued, “He’s going to play for India. He should be in that Indian squad for the one-off Test and the ODI series against England."

While IPL 2022 is Umran’s first full season as a player, he is quite inexperienced when it comes to domestic cricket. He has so far played 3 first-class matches and just one List A game.

