'He Should Discuss This With Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid'-Former Selector Suggests Solutions For Suryakumar Yadav After ODI Dry Run

Although, there are no two ways about the fact that Suryakumar Yadav is perhaps one of the best, if not the best, T20 cricketers in recent times, his ODI stats leave a lot to be desired. Despite having three centuries to his name, he has not been able to convert that form into the fifty overs game. This ‘stark contrast’ hasn’t gone unnoticed by his critics and fans alike. One of the former cricketers and now a cricket pundit Saba Karim has suggested that SKY speak to captain Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Rahul Dravid about it which might help him destroy the inner demons.

“This is not the first time. Previously, when he got the opportunity to play in ODIs, he didn’t score as per expectations. I still think he is an invaluable player. Some players need some time to adjust. He should discuss this with Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid to gain more clarity," Saba Karim said to India News.

The batter is expected to get game time in the run up to the World Cup, but unless he does something drastic, it is unlikely that he will be the first choice middle order batter ahead of Shreyas Iyer in the Indian team.

After scintillating knocks in the shortest format, Sky was able to conjure scores like 14, 31 and 4 in the last four ODIs. He had to sit out of the two games against Sri Lanka due to Iyer who is batting at a better average currently. With ODI World Cup round the corner, Sky has a point to prove.

Suryakumar Yadav Becomes 1st Indian Player to be Named as ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday named Suryakumar Yadav the Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2022. The dynamic Indian batter pipped the likes of Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran and Mohammad Rizwan, becoming the first-ever Indian cricketer to be bestowed with the top honour.

Just a year after making his international debut, Suryakumar stunned the cricketing world with his heroics in the shortest format of the game. He had a stellar year with the bat, breaking an array of records and setting a benchmark like never before in the format. He became just the second batter to make more than 1000 runs in a calendar year in T20Is and ended the year as the highest run-getter, scoring 1164 runs at a ridiculous strike-rate of 187.43.

