'He Should Only Play Test Cricket'-Danish Kaneria Questions Ravichandran Ashwin's Selection in T20 WC squad

Indian team selection at the T20 World Cup had always been a highly contentious topic. Choosing the right combination once again became a big talking point after the Rohit Sharma-led were ousted from the T20 World Cup on Thursday. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has now opened up on India’s questionable selection. Kaneria believes that spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should not have been a part of India’s T20 World Cup squad.

Kaneria, while speaking on his YouTube channel, categorically said that Ashwin did not even deserve to feature in the T20 World Cup. He opined that Ashwin should focus on Test cricket.

“Ravichandran Ashwin did not deserve to play in this T20 World Cup. He cannot do well in Australian conditions. He should only play Test cricket. Virat Kohli did the right thing when he was the captain, reserving Ashwin only for the longer format. T20 cricket is not his cup of tea. Being an off-spinner, he ca not bowl off-spin," Kaneria said.

The T20 World Cup did turn out to be a disappointing outing for Ashwin. The Tamil Nadu-born off-spinner claimed six wickets in as many matches at T20 World Cup and ended his campaign with an economy rate of 8.15. In the semi-final against England, Ashwin could not scalp a wicket and conceded 27 runs after bowling two overs. Unsurprisingly, the 36-year-old cricketer was severely criticised by many former cricketers and fans for not being able to do anything fruitful at the event.

Kaneria also pointed out that Rishabh Pant was not utilised strategically by Team India management. In the semi-final, Pant had come down to bat in the final over of the game. And the former Pakistan cricketer feels that Pant should have been brought right after KL Rahul’s dismissal in the second over. Pant was eventually run out after scoring just six runs in four balls.

Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led side managed to post a formidable total of 168. All-rounder Hardik Pandya produced a blistering knock of 33-ball 63 to guide Team India to a fighting total.

However, the target did not prove to be a challenging one as England comfortably scored the winning runs without even losing a wicket.

The Jos Buttler-led side will now take on Pakistan in the final on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

