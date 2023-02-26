'He Should’ve Played from the Nagpur Test': Harbhajan Singh Underlines Australia's Big Mistake

A comeback after 0 2 drubbing in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 won’t be a cakewalk for Australia when they lock horns with Rohit Sharma & Co in Indore next week. However, the battered and bruised visitors will look to bounce back in order to keep themselves alive in the series. With Pat Cummins unavailable due to family commitments, Steve Smith will take charge as captain and will look to bring back the team in winning ways.

The Aussies have had an underwhelming series so far. They lost the series opener in Nagpur by an innings and 132 runs. In Delhi, though they showcased a decent batting performance in the first innings, they went through a horrific collapse in the second and ultimately lost the game by 6 wickets. Surprisingly, both Tests ended within three days.

Ahead of the third face-off, Australia dealt several injury blows. The likes of Josh Hazlewood and David Warner were ruled out due to injuries while captain Pat Cummins also went back home to see his unwell mother. At the same time, the management released Ashton Agar from the squad.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, in his latest YouTube video, pointed out that Australia’s biggest mistake was not including Agar in the playing XI.

“The Australian team looks slightly empty. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has been released. I think he should’ve played from the first game. He could have been a better option. Australia played two off-spinners, which was a big mistake. Agar is a talented bowler," Harbhajan observed.

Agar is the latest Australian to return home midway into the tour, with the visitors having lost the first two Tests of the four-match series.

“(Agar) has worked incredibly hard, he’s done his absolute best to support the team. We acknowledge all work he’s done, he’s worked his backside off," Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Agar is set to play in WA’s next Sheffield Shield game on March 2 and the 50-over Marsh Cup final on March 8.

Leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson, who went back home prior to the second Test in Delhi for the birth of his child, and skipper Pat Cummins, who returned home for family reasons, are scheduled to join the touring squad ahead of the Indore game.

