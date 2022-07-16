'He Still Looks Rusty': Former India Cricketer Says Shikhar Dhawan Hasn't Found His Touch

Having missed the bus for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, India opener Shikhar Dhawan is determined to make a strong case for his inclusion in major tournaments. Australia will host T20 World Cup later this year before the ODI World Cup is held in India in 2023 and Dhawan wants to play as many matches as possible to get back to his old self and make himself an automatic choice.

While he hasn’t played any T20I since July 2021, Dhawan continues to be part of India’s ODI setup and will lead the team in the format against West Indies as well. The ongoing England ODI series is a big opportunity for the veteran batter to get some more game time.

In the first ODI against England, he scored 31 off 54 at The Oval and then was dismissed for 9 at the Lord’s.

Former India international Jaffer feels that the fact Dhawan isn’t playing a lot of cricket these days is a big factor behind his rustiness.

“Very unlike batting display. Shikhar Dhawan again, although he got a not out in the first game, he still looks rusty. He hasn’t found his touch because he hasn’t played a lot of cricket," Jaffer said while analysing Dhawan’s batting during 2nd ODI on ESPNcricinfo.

Recently, Dhawan had said he’s confident of getting into a rhythm soon enough.

“I understand the need to prepare well before a tour, so I make sure to keep focusing on my basics and the method of my preparation. I had been practising for quite some time for the England ODIs and I’m sure I’ll be in fine rhythm in the coming matches," said Dhawan as quoted by The Telegraph India.

For him the target is the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

“My focus is definitely on next year’s World Cup and for that, I want to play as many matches as possible for India and do well there. In between, there will be the IPL as well, so I will try to do well there and also look to play the domestic one day and T20 matches," he said.

“I have loads of experience in the first place. Also, I’m quite confident about my basics and technique, which are important facets for an opener. At the same time, a calm mind helps me build my innings and convert it into a big score. That keeps me in a good headspace." These are all elements that India will hope for at the top of their order, with Dhawan a bank of guaranteed runs alongside Rohit Sharma, and key to India’s success in the 50-over format," he added.

