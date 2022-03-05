'He Thought The Game Was Never Lost': Devastated Glenn McGrath Posts Heartfelt Note For Shane Warne

Bowling great Glenn McGrath posted a heartfelt note for his former teammate Shane Warne who passed away on Friday. McGrath and Warne played a lot of cricket together and won several matches for Australia with their exemplary bowling. The duo shared great rapport both on and off the field as teammates and close friends.

Warne was found unresponsive at a luxury resort in Koh Samui, Thailand on Friday. McGrath took to Twitter and talked about Warne’s larger than life character.

“Just absolutely devastated today. Warnie was larger than life. I thought nothing could ever happen to him. He lived more in his life than most people would live in 20," McGrath posted on Instagram.

Warne played 145 Tests in total over a 15-year career, taking 708 wickets, and was also an effective lower-order batsman, with a highest Test score of 99.

McGrath further talked about Warne’s never give up attitude on the field as according to the game was never lost and turned the game in Australia’s favour several times.

“He was the ultimate competitor. He thought the game was never lost, that he could turn it around & bring us to victory, which he did so many times. I think he lived his life the same way," he added.

Cricket Australia, on Saturday, has announced that the Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed as S.K. Warne Stand as a tribute to the legendary spinner

The former pacer paid his condolences to the late cricketer’s family whom he loved so much.

There seemed to be never a dull moment. He was a great mate & a loving father. He loved his kids so much & my thoughts are with Brooke, Jackson & Summer. My thoughts are also with Keith, Bridgette & Jason. Rest In Peace my good mate, there’ll never again be anyone like you

