'He told Me the Day He Retired': Here's How Dhoni’s Advice Drove Deepak Chahar's Batting Transformation

Deepak Chahar’s standout performances with the bat in the recently held South Africa tour proved that he is more just a pacer. While Chahar always showed glimpses of a potential batter in him, his performance seems to have come of age in the last year. And behind his transformation into a batter is advice from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Recalling a conversation with the legendary cricketer on the eve of his retirement in 2020, Chahar revealed that Dhoni had advised him to focus more on his batting.

“One day Mahi Bhai said to me… ‘you have done a good job with the bowling but haven’t justified your batting. I think you should do that. He told me the day he announced his retirement. We were sitting in the evening and talking. Dhoni said I should focus more on batting," Chahar told SportsYaari.

Chahar proved his mettle as a batter with his unbeaten 69-run innings against Sri Lanka last year. After a middle-order collapse, Chahar took charge of the Indian run chase in the second ODI of the tour. Taking the team score forward from 160 for 6, he scored an unbeaten 69 off 82 balls to lead India to victory in the run chase of 277.

Adding that he always wanted to be an all-rounder as a youngster, Chahar said that in the 2017-18 season, he worked more on his batting than his bowling because there was a limit on the number of balls he could bowl in a day as it could take a toll on the body.

Meanwhile, Chahar was signed for a whopping Rs 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the recently held IPL 2022 mega auction. Chahar, who began his IPL career while playing with Dhoni at the Rising Pune Supergiants, has been part of the CSK camp since 2018. While the Chennai-based franchise initially did not retain him for IPL 2022, they opened their coffers for him at the auction.

