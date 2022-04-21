'He Took Some Valuable Wickets in Middle Overs': Kuldeep Yadav Shares Man of the Match Award with Teammate

Delhi Capitals arrived at the Brabourne Stadium with a heavy heart for the encounter against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. The side was depleted as six members of the DC camp, including Mitchell Marsh and Tim Seifert, had tested positive for Covid-19. Even head coach Ricky Ponting has admitted that they weren’t well-prepared for the game. But when time demanded from Rishabh Pant & Co to exhibit teamwork, they simply nailed it.

After opting to field first, the Delhi Capitals showcased a remarkable bowling performance; something that was never seen before this season. On a track where the deliveries were holding up a bit, even Lalit Yadav became unplayable leave alone Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav. They dished out a clinical bowling display to bowl out Punjab Kings for a below-par 115.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

In reply, DC seemed in a real hurry to close the game with Prithvi Shaw (41 off 20) and David Warner (60 not out off 30 balls) getting them off to a flying start. Their 83-run partnership off 39 balls ensured Delhi cantered to victory in 10.3 overs, giving a big boost to their net run rate.

Kuldeep bagged the player of the award as he registered figures of 2 for 24 in his 4-over spell. However, the Chinaman bowler shared the prize with teammate Axar who was the most economical – 2 for 10 in 4 overs.

“I think the Player of the Match should be shared with Axar Patel, because he took some valuable wickets in the middle overs," Kuldeep said at the post-match show.

“I have played with KG (Rabada) a lot and he rarely uses his feet, which is why I decided to give him the wrong ‘un. Rishabh told me to go round the wicket for the second wicket. I just decided to keep the pitch full and that’s how that wicket fell. Through this IPL, I have been quite confident and mentally clear about what needs to be done.

Advertisement

“When I err in length, I am not perturbed by it. If my length is good, then I can slip in the wrong ‘un and the flipper. I don’t see videos at all at this point in time, because I have played against all of these batters. I am just focusing on how I feel. I am enjoying my bowling after a long time, and a lot of credit should go to Rishabh for the way that he backs us, bowlers, even when we go for runs. That’s a huge positive for us bowlers," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here