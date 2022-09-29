You can hate him or love him, but just can’t ignore him – such is the aura of Arshdeep Singh. A few weeks ago, he was brutally targeted by trolls on social media for dropping a catch in a crucial game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 that ultimately cost India the Super 4 game. But on Wednesday, the scene was different. The 23-year-old was trending on for his rollicking spell against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram.

WATCH | De Kock, Rossouw, Miller – All Gone in a Span of 5 Balls as Arshdeep Yells Fire in Trivandrum

Arshdeep was handed the new ball after Rohit Sharma asked the visitors to bat first. The Protea skipper was undone by Deepak Chahar already and a couple of deliveries later, the left-arm quick jolted South Africa by knocking over Quinton de Kock.

The last two deliveries of the second over were no less than a nightmare for the Proteas as the young Indian speedster took down Rilee Rossouw and David Miller for ducks. A total of five wickets were shared between Arshdeep and Deepak Chahar in the first three over itself, laying the foundation of India’s win.

Arshdeep returned figures of 3/32 and was adjudged the Player of the Match. Speaking at the post-match presentation, the pacer from Punjab said he enjoyed Miller’s dismissal the most.

“In the first over DC bhai (Deepak Chahar) set the tone and we knew there was plenty of help from the surface. The plan was to keep it simple and bowl in the right areas. I enjoyed Miller’s wicket as I thought he was expecting an outswinger, but I bowled an inswinger instead. The thought was to get his (Maharaj) wicket but he played well and the plan could have been different. I am refreshed, had a good training session at NCA and hopefully I give such performances moving forward as well," said Arshdeep.

Meanwhile, vice-captain KL Rahul, who has observed Arshdeep from close quarters in the IPL, also heaped massive praise on the young bowler, stating that the latter getting better with every game.

“He’s (Arshdeep) growing with each game and with each outing he gets better, he is somebody who has a big heart and I have seen him in close quarters while playing in the IPL. This season what he did for his franchise was phenomenal and to be the number one death bowler in a team which has Rabada speaks highly of him," Rahul said after scoring an unbeaten 51 off 56 balls.

