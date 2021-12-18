'He Was Keen But That Couldn't Work Out: Ganguly Reveals Batting Legend Wanted India Coaching Job

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that Rahul Dravid wasn’t just the only legendary batter being considered to succeed Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Indian cricket team. Dravid took over as the head coach in November on a full-time basis with the home series against New Zealand as his first assignment.

In an interview, Ganguly talked about how VVS Laxman who keen on taking the national team job but it eventually didn’t work out. “He was keen on the national team job, but that couldn’t worked out," Ganguly said on Backstage with Boria.

Laxman ultimately succeed Dravid as the new director of the National Cricket Academy but Ganguly predicts that the legendary batter will get the chance in the future. “But somewhere down the line, he will have that opportunity to coach the national team," the former India captain said.

Earlier, Ganguly revealed how difficult it was for the BCCI to convince Dravid to take over as the job of the national head coach on a full-time basis. He had coached a second-string Indian team earlier this year when several first-choice players were on the UK tour.

Besides, Dravid has a rich experience of coaching several India A and U-19 teams.

“We had Rahul in mind for a long period of time, both me and Jay, but he wasn’t agreeing because of the time away from home [and] because doing a national team’s job is [about being] on the road for about 8-9 months in a year and he has two young children," Ganguly said.

Dravid tasted success against New Zealand as India clean swept a three-match T20I series before winning two-match Test series 1-0. His next task will be the tour of South Africa beginning later this month where the tourists will play three Tests and as many ODIs.

