'He was Passing Messages': Shreyas Iyer Describes 'Dravid Getting Tensed' During Chase of 312 in 2nd ODI

India’s chase of 312 in the 2nd ODI against West Indies on Sunday was very well shouldered by Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer before Axar Patel sealed the series with a mighty six in the final over. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 balls, including 3 boundaries and five sixes, and bagged the Player of the Match award for his match-winning knock.

Prior to Axar’s exploits with the bat, Iyer and Samson had set the tone of the chase, putting on a 99-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Iyer scored a 71-ball 63, Samson smashed his maiden ODI fifty, ending up with 54 off 51 deliveries.

Reflecting on his innings, Iyer said he was happy with the score he got but could have been better if he had finished the game.

“I was happy with what I scored today but unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I could have taken the team through easily. I was setting up the total and it was unfortunate that I lost my wicket. Hopefully, I can do better and score a century in the next match," said Shreyas after the game.

“Last time also it was a good catch (to dismiss him). Obviously, I can’t say I threw away my wicket but I should have converted it into hundreds. But I feel good to contribute to the team’s win," he added.

Iyer further revealed the dressing room environment during the death overs as the chase turned intense in the last few overs. India needed 6 runs off the last three balls with 2 wickets remaining. Kyle Mayer bowled a full toss and Axar tonked it over long off for a six, handing India a 2-0 lead.

Iyer said, “It was fun, to be honest. Rahul (Dravid) sir was getting very tensed, he was passing messages. But the players were very calm and composed during pressure situations."

“The result I am getting is because of the hard work I am doing. I am doing some extra hard work recently because wickets and conditions are changing and there are back-to-back matches so I have to keep fit and try to control the controllable," Iyer concluded.

