'He was Ready for it': Rohit Sharma Explains Why Kieron Pollard was Dropped From Playing XI Against CSK

Here comes the El Classico of Indian Premier League (IPL) when defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with Mumbai Indians (MI) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Rohit Sharma & Co are out of the playoff contention but they won’t like to lose in front of the home crowd. CSK, on the other hand, will try to keep their chances alive as they are not completely out of the race.

The high-voltage face-off between the two heavyweights is about to begin on Thursday night. Rohit Sharma has won the toss and opted to bowl against the defending champions. MI have made a couple of changes to the side; Kieron Pollard has been benched and will be replaced by debutant Tristan Stubbs. The youngster from South Africa was inducted into the squad in place of injured Tymal Mills. (CSK vs MI IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score)

“We will field first. It’s the nature of the ground, and what suits our team. Nothing has worked for us this season. Keeping an eye on the future, Pollard is out and Stubbs is in. Shokeen comes in for Ashwin. He (Pollard) was the one who came up to us and he was ready for it. We want to try out a few players, got to see what they have to offer. Looks like a good track, hope it plays well throughout the 40 overs. It’s brilliant to play against Chennai, it’s always like that. We need to try and win the game," said MI skipper Rohit Sharma at the toss.

CSK haven’t made any changes to the line-up but skipper MS Dhoni admitted that the unit is going to miss all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who was ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to an injury.

“It has worked for us, batting first. We are playing with the same team. Someone like a Jaddu, he is one of those who helps us try out different combinations. It’s tough to replace him, don’t think anyone can field better, no replacement in that aspect. When a lot of is at stake, you need to do the homework and focus on the process, irrespective of the opposition," said Dhoni.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

